Bantering Points: 10/31/17

By Jack McKenna
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In case Halloween wasn’t scary enough for you, the Rangers are set to play another hockey game tonight. In their toughest test of the season yet, Alain Vigneault’s squad will have to give 110% effort to prevent a first year expansion team from looking like the Monstars on ice. Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • The Arizona Coyotes won their first game of the season last night, knocking off the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime with a 4-3 victory (TSN)
  • Sean McIndoe reviews the events of the weekend around the NHL (Sportsnet)
  • Jesse Borke reports that after an injury to third string goaltender Oscar Dansk, the Vegas Golden Knights have recalled 2017 7th Round Pick Dylan Ferguson from the WHL to serve as the backup tonight (FanRag)
  • Cam Tucker passes along word that Vadim Shipachyov has opted to terminate his contract with Vegas and return to the KHL (NBC Sports)

