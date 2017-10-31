Bantering Points: 10/31/17

In case Halloween wasn’t scary enough for you, the Rangers are set to play another hockey game tonight. In their toughest test of the season yet, Alain Vigneault’s squad will have to give 110% effort to prevent a first year expansion team from looking like the Monstars on ice. Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks thinks that Henrik Lundqvist needs to turn back the clock in order for the Rangers to have any chance of winning (NY Post)
- Brooks also noted that Glen Sather, Jim Schoenfeld, and Gilles Leger scouted the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens last night (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch heard from Marc Staal about what he thinks is wrong with the Blueshirts this season (NY Daily News)
- Steve Zipay went around the room to get the players’ take on their current predicament (Newsday)
- Alexandra Russo makes predictions for the team heading into November (Blue Line Station)
- Lou Venditti wonders what would have happened if Jeff Gorton elected to buy out Marc Staal’s contract rather than give away his former first line center (Blue Line Station)
- Jack Milewski highlights the need for Chris Kreider to step up this season (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shapiro offers his take on the rumors swirling around New York and Montreal (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Jess Rubenstein delivers a prospect update, with bits on Sean Day, Ty Ronning, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)
- Frank Curto pinpoints Henrik Lundqvist’s biggest issue in the first month of the season (Elite Sports NY)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(4:53) Marc Staal,(3:09) Brady Skjei,(1:15) Henrik Lundqvist,(2:52) and Rick Nash (1:17) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The Arizona Coyotes won their first game of the season last night, knocking off the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime with a 4-3 victory (TSN)
- Sean McIndoe reviews the events of the weekend around the NHL (Sportsnet)
- Jesse Borke reports that after an injury to third string goaltender Oscar Dansk, the Vegas Golden Knights have recalled 2017 7th Round Pick Dylan Ferguson from the WHL to serve as the backup tonight (FanRag)
- Cam Tucker passes along word that Vadim Shipachyov has opted to terminate his contract with Vegas and return to the KHL (NBC Sports)
