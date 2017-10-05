 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 10/5/17

By Jack McKenna
For the first time in nearly five months, the Rangers will play a meaningful game of hockey tonight, as they welcome the Colorado Avalanche to Madison Square Garden to kick off the 2017-18 season. Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Cam Tucker recaps last night’s action, as the St. Louis Blues spoiled the Pittsburgh Penguisn banner raising celebration with a 5-4 overtime victory (NBC Sports)
  • Defenseman Josh Manson and the Anaheim Ducks reached an agreement on a four year, $16.4 million contract (TSN)
  • Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 31 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
  • The top 25 NHL debuts of all time somehow doesn’t include Derek Stepan’s opening night hat trick in 2010 (The Hockey News)

