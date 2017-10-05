Bantering Points: 10/5/17

For the first time in nearly five months, the Rangers will play a meaningful game of hockey tonight, as they welcome the Colorado Avalanche to Madison Square Garden to kick off the 2017-18 season. Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks believes that Mats Zuccarello has earned his new title of “Alternate Captain” (NY Post)
- Steve Serby went one-on-one with Kevin Shattenkirk to discuss his homecoming, Brian Leetch, and more (NY Post)
- Brett Cyrgalis points out that at least one half of Jeff Gorton’s return for his former #1 center will be in the lineup tonight (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch notes that the team has moved past their second round upset at the hands of the Ottawa Senators last spring and are on to the new season (NY Daily News)
- Kevin Baumer discovers the best things on the internet of each Ranger player (Blue Seat Blogs)
- John Cavanagh reminisces on New York’s 2015 draft class. Shield your eyes, because it’s really, really, really, really bad (Blue Line Station)
- Matthew Golda highlights the need for a bounce back season from Henrik Lundqvist (The Hockey Writers)
- Frank Curto thinks that the Blueshirts’ lack of cap space now could come back to haunt them down the line (Elite Sports NY)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(8:29) Jesper Fast,(1:27) Kevin Shattenkirk,(3:37) Brendan Smith,(2:17) Ryan McDonagh,(2:33) and Henrik Lundqvist (2:56) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Cam Tucker recaps last night’s action, as the St. Louis Blues spoiled the Pittsburgh Penguisn banner raising celebration with a 5-4 overtime victory (NBC Sports)
- Defenseman Josh Manson and the Anaheim Ducks reached an agreement on a four year, $16.4 million contract (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 31 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- The top 25 NHL debuts of all time somehow doesn’t include Derek Stepan’s opening night hat trick in 2010 (The Hockey News)
