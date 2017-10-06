 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: The Season Is Over Edition

News and notes for Friday, October 6th, 2017

By Jack McKenna
Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers opened their season in style last night, dropping their home opener to last year’s 30th ranked Colorado Avalanche team. New York’s season isn’t even 24 hours old, and they’re already on pace to surpass the 74-75 Washington Capitals for the worst record in NHL history. Here are today’s news and link:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Dave Melton recaps the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener, as Brandon Saad’s hat trick powered the Blackhawks to a 10-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins (Second City Hockey)
  • Luke Fox examines the top 12 players set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1st (Sportsnet)
  • Matt Larkin made five bold predictions before Wednesday’s games (The Hockey News)
  • Adam Gretz speculates how the Jack Eichel and Nikolaj Ehlers contract extensions could reshape the landscape of contract negotiations (FanRag)

