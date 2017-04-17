How the NHL is Losing a Fan

I grew up listening to the Rangers play. My father would turn on a little portable radio and I would fall asleep listening to the game. I was 6 and too young to stay up despite my protests. It is my favorite sport, more so than football, baseball, basketball or any other sport. Now I’m 40, and feel I must move on from my love of it.

Today is April 17th, 2017. Let me open by explaining that I cannot defend the way the Rangers played from the 3rd Period of Game 2 thru the end of Game 3. They played with a much lower level of compete and execution which led to their current situation, down 2-1 to Montreal. Blame it on coaching, confidence, or anything else you want. But let me point out what I think is partly to blame.

I believe the New York Rangers are built and coached to play in the "Regular" season. The problem the Rangers have is that the "Playoff" season is not the same hockey. The rules are different. Hooking, tripping, slew-footing, boarding, interference and other types of obstruction are generally allowed during the "Playoff" season, while these "Infractions" are not allowed in the "Regular" season.

As the least watched "major" sport in the United States, the NHL wanted more scoring and more excitement so they made changes to the "regular" season rules trying to banish the Devils style of play that became so effective yet unpopular in the early 2000s. The NHL never fully employed these changes for the "Playoff" season.

Until the NHL decides that they are hurting their sport, and support with their fan base they will not change. As a fan of the New York Rangers I will watch until they are eliminated, but in protest I refuse to watch any other game in either season. Also, since the "Regular" season rules do not matter, I’ve decided I will no longer go out of my way to watch EVERY Rangers’ "Regular" season game. After missing maybe less than 20 televised games (only 2 this year) over the last decade, I will no longer waste my time with the "Regular" season. It doesn’t matter.

But more importantly, until the NHL decides to change their game, the Rangers need to change theirs. Based on how the rules are "interpreted" during the "Playoff" season the Rangers should be able to hook, trip, board, interfere and generally obstruct Montreal from getting in quickly on the fore-check. By doing so the Rangers should be able to exit the zone easier. But the Rangers also need to dump and chase as their first option. Then they can hook, trip, board, interfere and generally obstruct Montreal from getting out of their zone, cause turnovers and gain scoring chances.

Hitting, skating fast, scoring, blocking shots, great goal tending … These are the things that make Hockey fun to watch. Due to the effort level these are the things that make the "Playoff" season far better than the "Regular" season. Obstruction diminishes these aspects, and not calling these penalties diminishes the quality of the product, and my enjoyment in watching it. I want consistency in the rule of law, otherwise the Rangers need to adopt the different rule set.

And for those who think I’m a sore loser, this is a long time coming (years). Watch the 1994 series against the Devils. Watch any hockey before they changed the "Regular" season rules, and I think you will agree that today’s game is a much better product. It’s a shame the NHL doesn’t make the "Playoff" season even better by enforcing the rules.

That's my two-cents, what's yours?