Bantering Points: 4/20/17

News and notes for Thursday, April 20th, 2017

By Jack McKenna
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With a pivotal Game 5 on tap for tonight, the Rangers will skate in the most important game of their season when the puck drops in Montreal. Look for the team to stiffen up defensively to avoid leaving Henrik Lundqvist high and dry in his crease, and to go back to New York in a blaze of glory whether or not they head back with a 3-2 lead or deficit. Here are today's news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Josh Cooper reports that amid reports that Sabres forward Jack Eichel would be unwilling to sign an extension in Buffalo as long as Dan Bylsma is head coach, Eichel himself came out and denied them (Puck Daddy)
  • James O'Brien passes along word that Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler, Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron, and Minnesota Wild forward Mikko Koivu have been named as finalists for the Selke Trophy (NBC Sports)
  • Frank Seravalli highlights how spears to the groin have become commonplace around the NHL as of late (TSN)
  • ADMIN rates playoff hockey's most "exciting" games based on Win Probability Added (Hockey Graphs)

