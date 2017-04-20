Bantering Points: 4/20/17

With a pivotal Game 5 on tap for tonight, the Rangers will skate in the most important game of their season when the puck drops in Montreal. Look for the team to stiffen up defensively to avoid leaving Henrik Lundqvist high and dry in his crease, and to go back to New York in a blaze of glory whether or not they head back with a 3-2 lead or deficit. Here are today's news and links:
Rangers News:
- Howie Kussoy discusses how New York's revamped 4th Line was a key factor in the team's strong effort in Game 4 (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks details what the Blueshirts must do to win the next two games and advance to the second round of the playoffs (NY Post)
- Steve Zipay lists five keys for Game 5 (Newsday)
- Neil Best points out that time is running out for the Rangers' current core to win a Stanley Cup (Newsday)
- Justin Tasch relays word from Tanner Glass that the rugged winger didn't take issue with Alain Vigneault's decisions to remove him from the lineup in favor of Pavel Buchnevich (NY Daily News)
- Dave Shapiro believes that New York is set to sit down for it's biggest test of the season tonight (Blue Seat Blogs)
- John Williams argues that the Rangers are one lineup change away from being one of the top contenders for the Stanley Cup (Blue Line Station)
- Drew McCaffrey thinks that dressing thirteen forwards could be a remedy for the team's defensive woes (Blue Line Station)
- Sights and Sounds: MTL vs NYR Game 4 (3:45 Video via NHL.com)
- Post Practice Interviews: Ryan McDonagh,(1:48) Alain Vigneault,(3:43) Henrik Lundqvist,(3:16) Derek Stepan,(1:41) Brendan Smith,(1:41) and Mats Zuccarello (1:10) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Josh Cooper reports that amid reports that Sabres forward Jack Eichel would be unwilling to sign an extension in Buffalo as long as Dan Bylsma is head coach, Eichel himself came out and denied them (Puck Daddy)
- James O'Brien passes along word that Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Kesler, Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron, and Minnesota Wild forward Mikko Koivu have been named as finalists for the Selke Trophy (NBC Sports)
- Frank Seravalli highlights how spears to the groin have become commonplace around the NHL as of late (TSN)
- ADMIN rates playoff hockey's most "exciting" games based on Win Probability Added (Hockey Graphs)
