Bantering Points: 5/10/17

They had a good run. Not really, but at least they went down swinging. Well, that's not exactly true either. But they did play games, and they showed up most of the time, so at least they've got that going for them. Anyway, the Rangers are done playing meaningful hockey games until October. Here are today's news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: OTT 4, NYR 2 (5:32 Video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Chris Neil's presence proved too much for the Rangers to handle, as they opted to book a one-way ticket to the putting greens than take him on (CBS)
- Larry Brooks speculates that big changes are looming for Jeff Gorton's team (NY Post)
- Howie Kussoy notes that former Ranger Derick Brassard can't fully enjoy his team's berth in the Eastern Conference Finals knowing that a lot of his friends are now sitting at home (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch wonders if Rick Nash's spring disappearing act was due to injury, or his usual habit of wilting under pressure (NY Daily News)
- Arthur Staple highlights how for the second consecutive series, Erik Karlsson shone as he carried his team past a favored playoff opponent (Newsday)
- Mark Herrmann acknowledges that New York's playoff experience wasn't enough to overcome sub-par coaching and talent (Newsday)
- Scott Cullen details how Erik Karlsson carried the Senators into the Eastern Conference Finals (TSN)
- Scott Charles offers his thoughts on last night's season-ending defeat at Madison Square Garden (Blueshirt Bulletin)
- Karly Redpath analyzes how Alain Vigneault's usage of Kevin Hayes throughout the season may have been responsible for the big-bodied center's worst professional season (Blue Line Station)
- Brandon Cohen reflects on Game 6 and what the team can do moving forward (Blue Line Station)
- Postgame Notes: Imagine having to be the guy who does this? Trying to find positives out of the final game of the season? That's gotta suck (Official Team Site)
- Postgame Interviews: Derek Stepan,(1:00) Henrik Lundqvist,(2:42) Alain Vigneault,(2:29) Mika Zibanejad,(1:05) and Ryan McDonagh (1:29) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Josh Cooper reports that the Los Angeles Kings have agreed to a 4 Year, $15 Million extension with forward Tanner Pearson (Puck Daddy)
- Jason Brough saw that the Kings weren't done making moves, as they shipped Ben Bishop to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 4th Round Draft Pick (NBC Sports)
- Many were wondering why the NHL's concussion spotters didn't remove Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby from his team's Game 6 loss after crashing head first into the boards. The answer has been revealed, and it may shock you (TSN)
- David Singh hears that Nashville Predators defenseman P.K Subban still doesn't know why he was traded by the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal's logic was that it was move driven by the desire to win now, so I really don't know either (Sportsnet)
