Bantering Points: 5/10/17

News and notes for Wednesday, May 10th, 2017

By Jack McKenna
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

They had a good run. Not really, but at least they went down swinging. Well, that's not exactly true either. But they did play games, and they showed up most of the time, so at least they've got that going for them. Anyway, the Rangers are done playing meaningful hockey games until October. Here are today's news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Josh Cooper reports that the Los Angeles Kings have agreed to a 4 Year, $15 Million extension with forward Tanner Pearson (Puck Daddy)
  • Jason Brough saw that the Kings weren't done making moves, as they shipped Ben Bishop to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 4th Round Draft Pick (NBC Sports)
  • Many were wondering why the NHL's concussion spotters didn't remove Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby from his team's Game 6 loss after crashing head first into the boards. The answer has been revealed, and it may shock you (TSN)
  • David Singh hears that Nashville Predators defenseman P.K Subban still doesn't know why he was traded by the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal's logic was that it was move driven by the desire to win now, so I really don't know either (Sportsnet)

