Loser's gonna Lose. The Alain Vigneault process?!

I have been a die hard NY Rangers fanatic for nearly 40 years. And like almost all the fanatics, I think that the Rangers should win every year. And when they are eliminated, I, like every true fan, seem to take it way worse than the players do. There is usually a point when even the biggest diehard can admit that they were not the better team. This year is FAR DIFFERENT. It has finally happened that the New York Rangers (and to a far greater degree Alain Vigneault) penchant for self sabotage reached it's worst point. Because of this, I will not watch or attend another New York Rangers game as long as Alain Vigneault is the coach. The only thing I expect to miss is the sad way AV is going to corrupt the end of Henrik Lundqvist's career (unless the King is smart enough to demand a trade to Toronto or Anaheim).

2017 WAS THE LAST BEST, NO JUST LAST, CHANCE

The New York Rangers under Alain Vigneault will NEVER have a better chance to win the Stanley Cup than they had in 2017. They avoided the Capitals, Pens, and Blue Jackets. They were HEALTHY (not one regular missed a playoff game). They got the exceptionally weaker Atlantic division. Carey Price was average (and it still took six games). The Rangers led in five straight games against a low scoring Ottawa (by two goals in four of them), yet still managed to lose three of the five??? They could have beat a weakened Washington or Pittsburgh in the conference finals [when they most likely could not in the first two rounds]. They certainly could win a series against Nashville, Edmonton, or Anaheim.

The problem is not the players, because even with the disappearing acts, they still were in position to win 10 of the 12 playoffs games this year. That means they lost four games they were in a position to win. And they lost all four the exact same way. They stopped playing, went into the turtle shell, and lost.

The problem is the coach, and the coach alone. The Rangers are doomed to the same playoff fate AV subjected Vancouver to (he was 1-10 in his last 11 playoff games in Van, 0-6 at home), that is if they even make the playoffs under AV again.

It's really sad that I wrote this three weeks ago, they win three straight games, and unbelievably, right back to the same bullshit. http://tinyurl.com/n2j58gm

So, here is the painful conclusion to part 2 of





"Play to win (enough playing not to lose)"

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Coaches playoff winning percentage:

Mike Babcock - .560% - 1 Stanley Cup Championship (went to SCF in his 1st season)

Darryl Sutter - .524% - 2 Stanley Cup Championships (started 29-39, then 60-42)

Joel Quenneville - .553% - 3 Stanley Cup Championships (started 43-44, then 76-52)





ALAIN VIGNEAULT - .489% - 10 CONSECUTIVE STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONSHIPS (started 36-31, then 32-40)

CHAMPIONSHIP COACHES GET BETTER, NOT WORSE, OVER TIME

You would think from the pompous, arrogant way he coaches the New York Rangers, and then makes excuses afterwards, that it would be more than 10 in a row. In fact, I have coached as many Stanley Cup Champions as Alain "The Process" Vigneault. I am confident that I have a better chance to win the Cup than AV, because at least I recognized that through 12 playoff games, Oscar Lindbergh was the best Rangers center. Oscar Lindbergh actually shot the puck (a freakin laser at that), and Oscar Lindbergh didn't even sniff the ice at the end of the games. [I'm actually a bigger Jesper Fast fan, but the point has to be made]

I am dumbfounded as to why AV's players have any respect for him. Don't they know he has never won anything? Aren't they witness to the foolish decisions that sabotage their collective effort?

If Jeff Gorton does his analysis and takes anything into consideration, how about that 24 played a total of 5 minutes in a game that the Rangers had a 5-3 lead with less than four minutes left. In a game that went approximately 85 minutes, a CENTER played five! That is 5.9% of the entire game. Meanwhile, can anyone have been lazier, more predictable, and as ineffective as Derek Stepan and Kevin Hayes during this entire playoff run?

By the way, what coach shortens the bench when they are winning, by two, in the playoffs! A coach that is a coward and plays not to lose. AV is a coach that believes that experience matters, but doesn't seem to remember that it was those experienced players (18, 22, 21, etc) that were pissing away games. Then he gives a bullshit line that playing time is based on how everyone is playing, and he still sits the more effective players.

When John Tortorella coached the Rangers right out of the playoffs in 2013, he was gone. And that was because it was obvious that the Rangers would never win the Stanley Cup with Tortorella. It was obvious after the 2012 playoffs that Tortorella wasn't the man with the way he mismanaged the team, and barely got by an Ottawa and Washington team they were clearly superior to. They gave him one more year, and that lockout shortened season was another disappointment. Tortorella also had a "play not to lose" philosophy. It was more of just hope Lundqvist has a shutout or maybe we can be lucky in overtime, but he also did not have the talent depth that NYR has now. Tortorella was a fool that would rather lose with his game plan, than win with someone else's.

While Alain Vigneault may be the polar opposite in terms of personality, he is exactly like Tortorella in his petulance and arrogance. AV is in many ways worse, because he has had far better talent to work with. And the flaws with Vigneault's approach have always been apparent (but the reporters who mistake regular season wins for coaching prescience probably don't notice or understand the problem). It was clear two years ago when Jon Cooper and Rick Bowness de-pants Vigneault in the conference finals that the New York Rangers would never win a championship under Alain Vigneault. AV decided to use the 2017 playoffs to make sure the entire hockey world knew he was a joke and to re-inforce the premise.

Exhibit #1 - The f'n Power Play

Unbelievable stat number kajillion - In the 2017 playoffs, the New York Rangers scored as many times shorthanded as they did on the power play!

I believe that no coach in NHL history has had a worse playoff power play than "The Process". For four years, the New York Rangers have the least creative, and least effective, power play, and that is the primary reason that the Rangers have such difficulty in putting teams away in games and in series. This cumulative effect is undeniable. If the opponent doesn't have to worry about your power play, they can take more liberties, because there are no consequences. No consequences for them, and none for your players that have been routinely failing.

It is also the reason the New York Rangers under Alain Vigneault in both the regular season and playoffs lose games they should win, and have to work unbelievably hard to win games they should have an easy time closing out.

The PP is emblematic of the utter lack of creativity of Alain Vigneault and his coaching staff and the seemingly impossible to fathom conclusion that AV actually doesn't know the effect his ALWAYS FAILING power play has on the rest of the game.

New York Rangers face elimination, trail by 1 goal, are at home, against a goalie who they have scored on 19 times, and Coach Creative sends out, 93-21-20-36-27. This fantastic collection of passers who have the remarkable ability to never shoot the puck from the prime shooting areas, but make six extra passes to get a much lower percentage shot. At some point you have to conclude that this is based on coaches instructions. Otherwise, wouldn't different players be out for the power play? Funny that we never saw 40, who only had the most goals of any Ranger (regular season and playoffs included). Never saw 19, who is their best forechecker. Certainly no appearances from 24 (cause Stepan has to be out there to guarantee failure).

What is infuriating is that this is the exact same thing that has been happening since the moment AV arrived. It is impossible to forget the inexplicable amount of time that Martin St. Louis spent undermining the power play (and Dan Boyle to a lesser extent). Even on the way to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Rangers found a way to set the record for the most consecutive failing power play attempts.

The lack of creativity, the charisma void, and the decade plus of failure have to have some impact. Professional athletes are still human, and I would completely understand why several Rangers would never want to play for Alain Vigneault ever again. If I were Adam Clendening and Kevin Klein, I would tell AV to shove his stick up his ass and see if I can actually have a career under a coach that gives me a chance. Because even when he puts them in the line-up, he never puts them in a position to succeed. While we have been tortured for years with untimely Girardover's

AV never gave Dylan McIlrath a chance. And now that the guy has zero confidence, no one else is giving him a chance either. Maybe watching Marc Staal run out of position shift after shift also has the negative effect on guys like Kampfer who have to think, this guy doesn't miss a single second and I don't even make the line-up.

Just looking at playing times leads me to the conclusion that AV actually (and maybe intentionally) positions players like Brandon Pirri, Jarret Stoll, Josh Jooris, Matt Hunwick, etc, to fail, and then blames them for failing. I am sure that quite a few players have to weigh the allure of playing for the New York Rangers against the prospect of playing for Alain Vigneault and potentially being shoved to the side without ever getting a chance. Does Brendan Smith want to play for AV anymore? After he "forgot" about him in Game 2? Puempel, Klein, Buchnevich??

DEAR JEFF GORTON: THESE MOVES DIDN'T WORK OUT SO WELL, DO BETTER HOMEWORK

2014 - let Brian Boyle and Anton Stralman walk, sign Dan Boyle??? - 2015 Conference Finals - lose to Tampa

2015 - trade Carl Hagelin for Emerson Etem??? - 2016 First Round - lose to Pittsburgh (and Hags wins the Cup)

2016 - trade Derick Brassard - 2017 Second Round - lose to Ottawa

With the exception of signing Dan Boyle instead of keeping Ant Smooth, the rest of the decisions made sense (Hagelin wasn't traded to Pitt, and NYR couldn't afford him or Brian Boyle anyway), but the Rangers have next to nothing to show for it and ain't this some nasty karma that these key guys [that never wanted to leave NYR] eliminated the Rangers each of the last three years (after being key in getting to the Stanley Cup finals). Whose next, Kreider eliminating NYR in 2018?? Or JT Miller after AV gives him the AV treatment (based off his awful playoff performance) instead of taking off the leash and Miller gets traded and somehow ends up on the Capitals or Islanders.

The truth is that the Rangers under Renney were not the better team when they were eliminated, and under Tortorella they were woefully mismanaged in the playoffs and not the better team. But this is the second time under Vigneault that the Rangers had a lead in at least four games (4 of 5 against LA, 5 of 6 against Ottawa) of a series and still lost. This is the second time in three years they were the obvious stronger team, but still got eliminated on home ice.

The simple truth is the Rangers are going nowhere under Alain Vigneault, so Alain Vigneault has to go. And until he does, I am through with the Rangers (and I am probably not the only one).