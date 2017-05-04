Filed under: New York Rangers Game Threads Rangers Vs. Senators: Game 4 Open Game Thread New, comments By Joseph Fortunato@JoeFortunatoBSB May 4, 2017, 5:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Rangers Vs. Senators: Game 4 Open Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images The Rangers take on the Senators tonight in Game 4 of the Second Round of the NHL Playoffs. This right here is your open game thread. It is open and a thread. Use it wisely. More From Blueshirt Banter Alexandar Georgiev’s Next Save: Here or Elsewhere? Bantering Points: 5/9/21 The Tom Wilson incident Rangers vs. Bruins: Blueshirts End Wild Season with 5-4 Victory Bantering Points: 5/8/21 Rangers Release Statement Regarding NHL Department of Player Safety’s Decision to Not Suspend Tom Wilson Loading comments...
Loading comments...