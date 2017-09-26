Bantering Points: 9/26/17

The Rangers played their final home game of the pre-season last night, and pulled out a 3-2 overtime victory to knock off the Philadelphia Flyers. The two teams will be back in action tonight as they'll take the ice in Philadelphia. Here are today's news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, PHI 2 (Video via NHL.com)
- Larry Brooks discusses how Vinni Lettieri has gone from training camp fodder to contending for a roster spot (NY Post)
- Steve Zipay notes that the team's rookies have impressed Alain Vigneault recently (Newsday)
- Chris Ryan reports that Andrew Desjardins was suspended for the remainder of the pre-season for checking New Jersey Devils' forward Miles Wood (NJ.com)
- Kevin Baumer points out some promising signs from New York's power play (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Brandon Cohen offered his thoughts on the team's first four pre-season games (Blue Line Station)
- Garrett Gartino ranks the Blueshirts' options for filling Jesper Fast's lineup spot until the Swedish winger returns (Blue Line Station)
- Billy McInerney gives three suggestions for Kevin Hayes' potential wingers (Elite Sports NY)
- Postgame Notes: Filip Chytil was on the ice for the game winning goal (Official Team Site)
- He never appeared in a regular season game for the Rangers, but was traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Tampa Bay Lightning twice, bringing back Karri Ramo and Dustin Tokarski respectively. Yesterday's player in the picture was.....Cedrick Desjardins (Wikipedia)
Around the NHL:
- Cam Tucker saw that the Vegas Golden Knights embedded the names of their inaugural season ticket holders into the ice at T-Mobile Arena (NBC Sports)
- Calgary Flames owner Ken King said that his team is in the lower portion of the league's revenue sharing ranks, and now receives checks instead of writing them (TSN)
- Jonathan Willis evaluates which Canadian team has the best chance of bringing the Stanley Cup up north for the first time since 1993 (Sportsnet)
