Bantering Points: 11/10/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights how the Blueshirts’ offseason goal to become tougher to play against was, shockingly, a whole bunch of malarkey is the team continues to hang Igor Shesterkin out to dry in more ways than one (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson argues that between his highlight reel goal against Florida and some strong defensive play against Calgary, K’Andre Miller is starting to heat up (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple write$ that following $he$terkin’$ mo$t recent performance, the Blue$hirt$ have a goalie problem (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien reports that Anaheim Ducks’ general manager Bob Murray has been placed on leave pending an investigation into improper conduct within the Ducks’ organization (NBC Sports)
- The Pittsburgh Penguins reached a settlement with their former AHL assistant coach Jarrod Skalde after he came forward stating his wife was inappropriately touched by the former head coach for the AHL team (Sportsnet)
