Bantering Points: 11/11/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker relays word that Igor Shesterkin’s decision to not return to the ice after being named the first star of Monday’s contest was due to what Gerard Gallant called “stomach flu” (NY Post)
- Walker also heard that in spite of earning two points in their last game, generating more shots on goal than the 18 the team managed against Florida was a point of emphasis (NY Post)
- Anthony Rieber reports that the Blueshirts spent of plenty of time in defensive zone coverage during yesterday’s practice session (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the current state of the team (LoHud)
- James O’Brien believes that New York’s over reliance on Shesterkin will come back to bite them sooner or later (NBC Sports)
- Brendan Azoff highlights the lack of production from Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko as something that needs to change sooner rather than later (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Anaheim Ducks’ general manager Bob Murray has stepped down from his position and will enter an alcohol abuse treatment program (Sportsnet)
- Ahead of tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Kings, the Ottawa Senators have a league high six layers on the COVID Protocol list (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...