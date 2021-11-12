Bantering Points: 11/12/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that in spite of carrying his team in the early portion of the season, Igor Shesterkin believes he has more to give (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson highlights how this beginning stretch of the year has seen Shesterkin face more shots than he ever had so early in a season (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano hears from Artemiy Panarin, who is upset with his poor play thus far and is confident he can turn it around (LoHud)
- Tab Bamford relays word that the Blueshirts’ day-after Thanksgiving showdown with the Boston Bruins has been moved up from 3:30 PM to 1:00 PM (Elite Sports NY)
- Alex Koopmeiners suggests Phil Kessel and Vladimir Tarasenko as trade targets for the Rangers to pursue to fix the glaring top six hole they created by trading Pavel Buchnevich for magic beans and cutting Vitali Kravtsov at the end of camp (The Hockey Writers)
- Matt Grazel reminisces on the days of the Rangers/Devils rivalry where neither team stunk (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Columbus Blue Jackets will retire the #61 worn by Rick Nash on March 5, 2022 prior to a meeting with another of Nash’s former teams, the Boston Bruins (TSN)
- Shayna Goldman breaks down how Washington Capitals’ forward Alex Ovechkin continues to reign supreme as the league’s top goal scorer even as he inches closer towards age 40 (Sportsnet)
