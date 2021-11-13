Game #14: New York Rangers vs Columbus Blue Jackets Open Thread

After stealing two points from the Florida Panthers on Monday, the Rangers have had the last four days off to regroup and get a handful of good practice sessions in. With tonight’s game being the first of a back to back set, Gerard Gallant’s squad will need to bring its A-game to Nationwide Arena tonight if they want to earn a victory against Max Domi, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and the rest of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

These two teams squared off in Manhattan just before the Blueshirts’ northwestern road trip, and the Rangers won that contest by a 4-0 margin to take the early lead in the season series. They’ll look to make it two in a row and clinch a win in the season series with a victory tonight.

Player to Watch: Kaapo Kakko

Kakko’s slow start to this season has been a sore spot for the Blueshirts. While Kakko’s play away and around the puck continue to improve, Kakko is yet to find the scoresheet in the nine games he’s skated in thus far. Strong possession numbers with not much scoring is acceptable for depth player that get scooped out of the bargain bin, but the Rangers need more out of their former second overall draft selection. After having a goal overturned against the Panthers, look for Kakko to get on the scoresheet tonight.

