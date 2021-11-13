Rangers vs. Blue Jackets: Three Goal Outburst in Second Helps Propel Blueshirts to Victory

The New York Rangers improved to 8-3-3 on the season with a 5-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and picked up their second victory of the week. The Rangers had a rough start to the game, played better as the game went on, and took two points from a Blue Jackets squad that entered the evening with a record of 7-4-0.

After a period of play the game was tied at 1-1, with Jakub Voracek (assisted by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cole Sillinger) and Artemiy Panarin (assisted by Adam Fox and Ryan Strome) the lone goal scorers for each side.

Things picked up in the second period, specifically at the 6:56 mark, when Eric Robinson scored Columbus’ second goal of the game. Netminder Igor Shesterkin was off his angle, and it was one of the few weak goals he has surrendered this season.

Eric Robinson puts #CBJ back on top! pic.twitter.com/BXXP4hExzV — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) November 14, 2021

Less than a minute later Chris Kreider (assisted by Jacob Trouba) made it 2-2. Shortly after that Panarin (assisted by Strome) tallied his second of the game, and 27 seconds later Jacob Trouba (assisted by Barclay Goodrow and Julien Gauthier) tallied a goal of his own to make it 4-2 New York.

The Rangers’ strikes at 7:39, 8:15, and 8:42 of the period put them in the driver’s seat, and that momentum carried over into the start of the third. Kreider tallied his second of the game and 11th of the season after being set up by Mika Zibanejad.

And a closer look at Zibanejad's primary helper + Kreider's 11th goal of the season pic.twitter.com/mQlSSZceyR — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 14, 2021

Fox also picked up a helper on the Rangers’ fifth goal, and it was his second assist of the game. Things remained quiet until 13:15 of the final frame when Alexandre Texier (assisted by Vladislav Gavrikov and Gavin Bayreuther) made it 5-3, and also knocked Shesterkin from the game.

Texier was pushed by Patrik Nemeth, and ended up accidentally kneeing Shesterkin in the side of the head.

I am once again asking for defenseman to stop pushing someone into their own goaltender and then blaming it on them. Nothing Texier can do here to avoid Shesterkin https://t.co/X2nguBZfP3 pic.twitter.com/qfTZSSnyX4 — NHL Review (@nhl_review) November 14, 2021

Alexandar Georgiev came in to finish the game, and stopped the two shots that came his way in the 6:45 he was on the ice. During the postgame head coach Gerard Gallant was asked about Shesterkin, and he gave good news.

Coach Gallant: Shesterkin is “100 percent” and is available as an option tomorrow. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 14, 2021

Gallant says Igor is fine and could have come back in. But he had to go through protocol. He is fine and available to play tomorrow if Gallant decides to use him. — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) November 14, 2021

Here’s an analytical look on how the team performed via HockeyStatCards.

The Rangers will be in action again on Sunday vs. the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden at 7:00 pm.