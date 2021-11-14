Bantering Points: 11/14/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, CBJ 3 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Strong efforts from Chris Kreider and Artemiy Panarin helped earn the Rangers their second win of the season over Columbus and clinch a victory in the season series (CBS)
- Larry Brooks hears that Gerard Gallant’s squad felt refreshed after enjoying four days off between games prior to last night (NY Post)
- Brooks also updates us on the severity of the injury that forced Igor Shesterkin to exit the game against Columbus (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from last night’s victory from Nationwide Arena (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones points out how New York’s top players on their supposedly youth-heavy team are all tenured veterans (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple give$ u$ hi$ mu$ing$ from the Blue$hirt$’ victory (The Athletic)
- Media Availability: Gerard Gallant,(3:31) Chris Kreider,(4:31) and Jacob Trouba (2:32) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Nicholas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers (TSN)
- Adam Gretz shows two of the weirdest goals the league has seen in quite some time that both occurred yesterday (NBC Sports)
