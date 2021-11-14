 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 11/14/21

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Nicholas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers (TSN)
  • Adam Gretz shows two of the weirdest goals the league has seen in quite some time that both occurred yesterday (NBC Sports)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...