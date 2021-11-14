After earning two points in Columbus last night, the Rangers have returned to Madison Square Garden to defend their home ice. In yet another divisional matchup, Gerard Gallant’s squad will be taking on Our Rivals We Somewhat Dislike, the New Jersey Devils. In the hopes of accelerating their rebuild like this Blueshirts did during the summer of 2019, Our Rivals That Slightly Perturb Us made the splashiest signing of free agency. Dougie Hamilton left the Carolina Hurricanes to sign a seven year, $63,000,000 contract with the Devils over the summer to anchor the top of their blue line for the foreseeable future.

Much like everyone else in the Metropolitan Division, Our Rivals Whomstd’ve We Hold Mild Contempt For are off to a solid 7-4-2 start, a pace that would have them finish with 101 points should they maintain it throughout the season. The Rangers will look to change that pace by handing them a loss tonight.

Player to Watch: Kevin Rooney

As the only former Devil on New York’s roster, it’ll be a revenge game for Rooney tonight. Keep an eye on him against his former team.

Enjoy the game!