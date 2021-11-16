Rangers vs. Canadiens: Rangers Win Fourth Straight With 3-2 Win Over Montreal

The New York Rangers won their fourth straight game this evening with a gritty 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Kaapo Kakko also scored for the second straight game, while Chris Kreider continued his torrid scoring pace with his 12th goal of the season. Igor Shesterkin had another strong outing for the Rangers and turned aside 31 shots on the evening.

1st Period

Kaapo Kakko (2) - Artemiy Panarin (12) & Ryan Strome (7) - 15:46

Artemiy Panarin sets up Kaapo Kakko to put the #NYR ahead 1-0 pic.twitter.com/aF0k6j3iiN — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 17, 2021

The Rangers came out absolutely flying during the opening period of play, and put 17 shots towards Cayden Primeau. With a little under five minutes remaining in the period, Artemiy Panarin worked his magic along the goal line, and found Kaapo Kakko wide open in the high slot. Kakko had all the time and space to redirect the puck into the empty net with Primeau biting hard on the initial pass. The goal gave the Rangers a much deserved lead heading into the first intermission of play.

2nd Period

Christian Dvorak (2) - Brendan Gallagher (5) & Brett Kulak (5) - 2:17

Just two minutes into the second period, Montreal was able to overcome their faults from the first period and tied up the game. This is one Igor Shesterkin probably wants back after he lost track of the puck behind his net, and was unable to stretch across the crease. Christian Dvorak was able to tap home the puck after fooling Shesterkin, and brought Montreal right back into the game.

Chris Kreider (12) - Mika Zibanejad (10) - 3:50

Mika Zibanejad sends Chris Kreider a royal road pass for his 12th of the season #NYR pic.twitter.com/1PwU7LFtEx — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 17, 2021

A little over a minute later, the Rangers answered right back with a goal of their own to regain a one-goal lead. Chris Kreider started the play with speed coming out of the defensive zone, and deferred to Mika Zibanejad as he entered the neutral zone. Kreider kept his speed as he entered the offensive zone and drove towards the back post. Zibanejad hit him with a crisp pass right on the tape, and Kreider tapped home his 12th goal of the season.

3rd Period

Julien Gauthier (1) - Unassisted - 1:56

Julien Gauthier puts in the work on his goal early in the third #NYR pic.twitter.com/NQaqgkPeE2 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 17, 2021

Under two minutes into the third period, the Rangers doubled up their lead courtesy of Julien Gauthier, who had been snake-bitten up until this point. Gauthier created the opportunity with great work below the goal line, and stuck with the play as it came out from behind the net. Gauthier was able to strip the puck from Nick Suzuki, and finished off the play with a great move to his backhand. As he was falling, Gauthier lofted the puck over the arm of Cayden Primeau to give New York a 3-1 lead.

Josh Anderson (4) - Christian Dvorak (5) & Chris Wideman (4) - 2:18

Josh Anderson cashes in on the Dvorak rebound to make it a one goal game once again. pic.twitter.com/hAKX4rx3g0 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) November 17, 2021

It wouldn’t be the Rangers if they didn’t find a way to make things difficult, as Montreal was able to strike back just under a minute later. A perfectly placed shot by Christian Dvorak generated a rebound at the top of the crease, and Josh Anderson beat both defenders to the loose puck. Anderson was able to rifle the puck past Igor Shesterkin on the shortside, and pulled Montreal back within a goal.

Following the early third period goal against, the Rangers tightened it considerably in their own zone. Things got a little heated late in the game with Brendan Gallagher throwing an absolutely unnecessary sucker punch on Barclayr Goodrow. Then, it was Josh Anderson mixing it up with Jacob Trouba at the final whistle as they both came to together in the far corner. The Rangers continue to roll as they picked up their fourth straight win, and now sit all alone atop of the Metropolitan Division.

Following this evening’s win, the Rangers will have a scheduled off day tomorrow before returning to action on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.