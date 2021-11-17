 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 11/17/21

By Jack McKenna
Montreal Canadiens v New York Rangers Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3, MTL 2 (5:05 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Chris Kreider scored, Igor Shesterkin stood on his head, and the Rangers earned two points, which has been the early season way to go for the Blueshirts (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks discusses the team’s options for replacing Sammy Blais after the winger was confirmed to have torn his ACL (NY Post)
  • Shayna Goldman breaks down how in spite of finding the scoresheet early and often thus far, Artemiy Panarin’s start to the season leaves plenty to be desired (Sportsnet)
  • Leen Amin names his top three players from the Blueshirts’ previous week (Elite Sports NY)

Around the NHL:

  • The Fenway Sports Group, owners of MLB’s Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C. of Premier League soccer, is deep into negotiations to purchase a majority stake in the Pittsburgh Penguins (Pensburgh)
  • Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf announced his retirement from the league, and was honored during Toronto’s game against the Nashville Predators last night (TSN)
  • Sean Leahy previews potential candidates of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 (NBC Sports)

