Bantering Points: 11/18/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks believes that the time has arrived for Filip Chytil to put up or shut up as far as his place in this team’s future (NY Post)
- Barbara Barker hears that even as he ranks among the league leaders in goals thanks to his hot start, Chris Kreider still isn’t boastful about his performance (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock will miss a minimum of four weeks with a lower body injury (TSN)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- The Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Kings, will change its name to Crypto.com Arena effective December 25th (NBC Sports)
