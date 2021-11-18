 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 11/18/21

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks believes that the time has arrived for Filip Chytil to put up or shut up as far as his place in this team’s future (NY Post)
  • Barbara Barker hears that even as he ranks among the league leaders in goals thanks to his hot start, Chris Kreider still isn’t boastful about his performance (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
  • Arthur $taple saw Tue$day’s victory again$t Montreal a$ the high point of New York’$ $ea$on thus far (The Athletic)
  • With a $econd con$ecutive $low $tart to a $ea$on, $ome are $u$piciou$ of Alexi$ Lafreniere’$ $ituation moving forward (EP Rink$ide)

Around the NHL:

