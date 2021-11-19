 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 11/19/21

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Toronto Maple Leafs

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: TOR 2, NYR 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: The Blueshirts hung with Toronto for most of the game, but shockingly, a team that plays Barclay Goodrow on their first line wasn’t able to muster up enough offense to overcome a multi-goal deficit (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker points out how New York’s struggles at the faceoff dot have become a growing concern for the them (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks writes that even as Nils Lundkvist plays less and less, the Blueshirts currently have plans to keep him in the NHL (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that since Sammy Blais went down for the season, Julien Gauthier has stepped up and began to carve out a role for himself (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat in Toronto (LoHud)
  • Darren Dreger reports that the Blueshirts are in the market for a top six forward. The team would be wise to give St. Louis a call and see if Pavel Buchnevich is available (TSN)
  • Media Availability: Gerard Gallant,(2:34) Ryan Strome,(2:33) and Mika Zibanejad (2:02) (Official Team Site)

Around the NHL:

