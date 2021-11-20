Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson highlights the Blueshirts’ most deficient attribute over the last several seasons and especially as of late (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple li$t$ eight potential trade target$ for the Ranger$ to pur$ue in the wake of $ammy Blai$’ $ea$on ending injury (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Sean Leahy notes that after completing their obnoxiously long thirteen game road trip, the New York Islanders are finally set to open UBS Arena (NBC Sports)
- The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to a two year contract extension with head coach Jared Bednar (Sportsnet)
- Unvaccinated athletes will not be allowed to cross the border into Canada starting January 15th, 2022 (TSN)
- While the Ottawa Senators’ previously scheduled game against the Rangers remains postponed, the team will return to the ice for practice today for the first time since an outbreak knocked ten players out and forced three contests to be postponed (NHL.com)
