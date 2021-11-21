Bantering Points: 11/21/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights how the team’s next handful of games will all becoming against teams from the short lived MassMutual East Division in effect last season (NY Post)
- Walker also heard from Adam Fox about how he is handling the increased attention he faces on the ice as the reigning Norris Trophy winner (NY Post)
- Lastly, Walker notes that the Rangers don’t plan on starting up contract extension discussions with Ryan Strome anytime soon (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano examines the state of the Rangers prior to tonight’s matchup against the Buffalo Sabres (LoHud)
- Tom Castro sees Chris Kreider’s hot start to the season as the final sign needed for the team to officially name him the 28th captain in franchise history (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Adam Gretz details the Islanders’ christening of UBS Arena in Belmont, a game in which they lost 5-2 to the Calgary Flames (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
