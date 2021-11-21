Game #18: Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers Open Thread

In a battle of old MassMutual East Division rivals, the Rangers will be hosting the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Madison Square Garden. While the Rangers and Sabres clashed eight time last season, (with the Rangers handily winning the season series with a 6-1-1 record) tonight’s meeting will be the first of only three in the 2021-22 campaign.

While tonight was supposed to be New York’s 19th game of the season, a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ottawa Senators organization forced yesterday’s previously scheduled game to be postponed to a later date. While the circumstances of the postponement aren’t great, it allows the Rangers to skip what would’ve been a back-to-back set of games with a trip through customs in between, easing the travel burden.

Player to Watch: Filip Chytil

As one of the Blueshirts’ 95,436,274,567,810,178,572 untouchable assets in Jack Eichel trade talks, Chytil is continuing to improve and establish himself as a key part of the team’s core moving forward. Currently centering the third line flanked by Alexis Lafreniere and Julien Gauthier, Chytil’s group is one that needs to provide offense. With Eichel having been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights and no longer being up for offer, look for the young center to prove why he was among the 95,436,274,567,810,178,572 organizational pieces that Sabres fans would tell you that Rangers fans said were untouchable.

Enjoy the game!