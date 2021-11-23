Bantering Points: 11/23/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights Dryden Hunt’s bump up to the first line as a turning point for the Blueshirts during Sunday night’s game (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson notes that after struggling to find the scoresheet early in the season, New York’s defenseman scored three of their five goals two nights ago (Newsday)
- $hayna Goldman examine$ the Ranger$’future $alary cap commitment$ and wonder$ if they’ve become too heavily inve$ted in their core (The Athletic)
- Brian Abate argues that in his third full season of the seven year, $56 million contract he signed, Jacob Trouba is living up to that dollar amount (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Luke Fox writes that Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Auston Matthews will be shaving his mustache after rocking it for multiple years, in case you were wondering what extent Toronto media will go to in discussing their players (Sportsnet)
- Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Kevin Hayes suffered an abdominal injury and will be out on a week-to-week basis (TSN)
