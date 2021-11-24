Bantering Points: 11/24/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that while the game is scheduled as of now, tonight’s matchup between the Rangers and Islanders could be postponded due to the Islanders’ COVID-19 outbreak (NY Post)
- Laura Albanese hears that even though the Islanders’ roster is decimated, the Blueshirts won’t be taking it easy on them (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff writes that Alexandar Georgiev needs to turn his season around sooner rather than later (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple feel$ that the Ranger$/I$lander$ rivalry i$ different than the dynamic from previou$ $ea$ons (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to go to mediation with both Kyle Beach and a second victim of the sexual assault investigation surrounding former staffer Brad Aldrich (Sportsnet)
- Sean Leahy grades the recently revealed alternate jerseys for the New Jersey Devils that say “Jersey” across the front of said jersey (NBC Sports)
