Bantering Points: 11/26/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights how Kevin Rooney is establishing himself as a critical part of New York’s success (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears that Alexis Lafreniere’s teammates were impressed with the youngster’s willingness to drop the gloves at a moment’s notice against the Islanders (Newsday)
- Tom Castro wonders what could’ve been for the 1978-79 Rangers’ squad that lost in the Stanley Cup Finals had they made some different personnel decisions over the years (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- After losing forward Nathan Bastian to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft, the New Jersey Devils have claimed Bastian off waivers from the Kraken (TSN)
- Even in a world where there were no NHL games played yesterday, there’s still plenty of good in the hockey world to be thankful for as Thanksgiving is behind us (NBC Sports)
