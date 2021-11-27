Bantering Points: 11/27/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, BOS 2 (5:09 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Rangers went on the road into Boston and gobbled up two points the day after Thanksgiving with an explosive third period (CBS)
- Jenna Lemoncelli notes that although he failed to convert on it, Chris Kreider’s attempt at a lacrosse style goal had residents of Rangerstown buzzing (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks sees Igor Shesterkin’s strong play as a highlight for this young Rangers team still learning how to win games (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word concerning Artemiy Panarin’s decision to throw his glove at Brad Marchand in the dying seconds of yesterday’s victory (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from the action in Boston (LoHud)
- Brian Abate points out some players in lesser roles contributing to wins in major ways as of late (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Dryden Hunt and Ryan Strome (4:42) and Julien Gauthier (2:43) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The IIHF is set to discuss the eligibility of a handful of North American hockey players that have been playing for China-based KHL Kunlun Red Star (NBC Sports)
- Elliotte Friedman reports that the Ottawa Senators are likely to place goaltender Matt Murray on waivers today following a healthy scratch last night (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...