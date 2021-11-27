Rangers vs. Islanders Game on November 28th Postponed

The NHL has announced a pause in the New York Islanders’ schedule at least through November 30th, and as a result the New York Rangers will not play them at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 28.

The Rangers defeated a depleted Islanders’ squad at UBS Arena on Wednesday, but the team’s COVID outbreak has resulted in more players being unavailable to play.

It should be noted that there was a report that the Isles had asked the league to pause games sooner, but that ultimately didn’t happen.

Per sources, the Islanders have requested their upcoming games, including tonight vs the NYR, be postponed so they can get through this. Have heard there's also been some concern from upcoming opponents. Still, as of earlier today, the NHL's told them it's game on. https://t.co/NswOIkGKmO — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 24, 2021

There is no update on when the game will be rescheduled, and that may ultimately depend on whether or not NHL players will go to the Olympics. When the Ottawa Senators had to postpone games, the NHL’s mechanism to forgo sending players kicked in, and there remains a lot of uncertainty given the the Islanders latest outbreak.

Contractually, with #Sens games now postponed, #NHL has triggered the ability to withdraw participation from #Beijing2022.



Will they do it? Probably takes more than 3 games.



But Bill Daly explained the language in a story with @DFOHockey in September:https://t.co/SEsTuIe6Bp — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 15, 2021

If they need to extend the pause there will be a further chain reaction in terms of games to be rescheduled for a later date. At this point the Rangers will remain out of action until Wednesday, December 1 when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden.