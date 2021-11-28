Bantering Points: 11/28/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker hears that while Artemiy Panarin was fined for throwing his glove at Brad Marchand, he believes that Marchand should also be fined for the allegedly xenophobic comments he made that prompted the glove toss in the first place (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson wonders if Ryan Reaves’ presence on the team is giving the rest of the Rangers a little more backbone on the ice (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano relays word that due to the Islanders’ COVID-19 outbreak, the Blueshirts won’t be back in action until Wednesday (LoHud)
- Scott Blair highlights Rangers that could be bringing home some individual hardware at the end of the season (The Hockey Writers)
- Brendan Azoff reminisces on the top five goals the Blueshirts have scored over the last ten seasons (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman Kris Russell became the all-time leader in blocked shots during last night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights (Sportsnet)
- Scott Mellanby resigned from his position as assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, and the team is reportedly in communication with Jeff Gorton to fill a hockey operations position with the team (TSN)
