Bantering Points: 11/29/21

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker hears that in spite of getting off to a strong start under Gerard Gallant, the Blueshirts will continue to take things one game at a time (NY Post)
  • Larry Brooks writes about the need for Alexandar Georgiev to step up with a trio of back to back sets looming over the next few weeks (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson points out the early season success other teams in the Metropolitan Division are having as a reason the Rangers can’t afford to get complacent (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano lists 20 stats that tell the tale of New York’s first 20 games of the 2021-22 campaign (LoHud)
  • Brendan Azoff highlights Julien Gauthier’s recent play as he looks to establish himself as a part of the Blueshirts’ core (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The San Jose Sharks waived forward Evander Kane, no word on whether or not Kane waived back (Sportsnet)
  • Adam Gretz reminisces on the peaks and valleys of Marc Bergevin’s time as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens (NBC Sports)
  • Los Angeles Kings’ forward Brendan Lemieux has been offered an in-person hearing for allegedly biting Ottawa Senators’ forward Brady Tkachuk (TSN)

