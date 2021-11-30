Bantering Points: 11/30/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker discusses how Chris Kreider’s success on the power play wouldn’t be possible without stellar play from his teammates as well (NY Post)
- Walker also hears that in spite of issues with his country’s leadership, Artemiy Panarin still hopes to represent Russia at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from yesterday’s practice session (LoHud)
- Leen Amin highlights Ryan Lindgren’s performance as the best on the team of the past week (Elite Sports NY)
- Matt Grazel recaps the Blueshirts’ performance over the last few games (The Hockey Writers)
- Tom Castro details how the Rangers striking out on opportunities to bring Joe Sakic into the organization has cost them dearly over parts of multiple decades (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Travis Yost breaks down why and how the Matt Murray era in Ottawa failed as miserably as it did (TSN)
- Adam Gretz lists the biggest surprises and disappointments of the season thus far (NBC Sports)
