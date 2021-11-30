Wolf Pack Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Earlier today the AHL announced the upcoming game between the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Springfield Thunderbirds has been postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol. The game initially slated for Wednesday December 1st, will be made up at a later date that has yet to be determined.

Hartford had just played Springfield twice this previous weekend, but the league has yet to announce whether the Thunderbirds are affected by the novel coronavirus as well. This game may be the first of the season the Wolf Pack will have to miss due to COVID-19, but Hartford is not the first team in their division to have a match rescheduled. Just three days ago, the AHL announced the Hershey Bears will have two of their games postponed because of COVID-19.

There hasn’t been any further information released surrounding the details as to why the Wolf Pack won’t be playing tomorrow night, or even if this will be the only game they can expect to miss. It’s hard to imagine the team will be able to play in Providence this upcoming Friday, or even prepared to take on the Utica Comets, who come to Harford the day after.

This is tough news for the baby Rangers as they look to continue building upon what has been a relatively successful season thus far. Their position within the Atlantic division has not changed much since we last ran an update on the Wolf Pack. They have maintained second place in the Atlantic off of the impressive play of several Rangers prospects, particularly Zac Jones, who has recently appeared to be more and more comfortable with the pace of professional hockey. Hopefully, they only have to miss one match and the team emerges healthy and ready to take on their games scheduled for this upcoming weekend.