Bantering Points: 11/9/21

Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, FLA 3 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In spite of the rest of the team’s efforts to lose to the Panthers, Igor Shesterkin dragged his team to two points they didn’t particularly deserve and ended Florida’s point streak at 11 games (CBS)
- Larry Brooks reports that even after knocking off the league leading team, the post game mood in the locker room wasn’t a triumphant one (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Adam Fox about his feelings towards getting booed when he returned to Calgary (Newsday)
- Alex Koopmeiners examined some stats that told the tale of the Blueshirts’ season prior to last night’s contest (The Hockey Writers)
- Brian Abate argues that Gerard Gallant needs to trust Nils Lundkvist more (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Washington Capitals’ forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal to pull into a tie with Brett Hull for fourth on the all time goal scoring list (TSN)
- Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Jack Eichel is expected to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery later this week, with a three month recovery window currently expected (NBC Sports)
