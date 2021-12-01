 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 12/1/21

By Jack McKenna
Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker highlights how Nils Lundkvist’s time as a young player in the SHL has taught him all he needs to know about the process of working his way up a lineup (NY Post)
  • Walker also previewed tonight’s meeting with Alain Vigneault, Rasmus Ristolainen, and the rest of the Philadelphia Flyers (NY Post)
  • Anthony Rieber confirmed that Artemiy Panarin threw his glove at Brad Marchand during Friday’s victory over the Bruins in response to Marchand taking a shot at his Russian ethnicity (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano heard from Lundkvist about his early season experiences in New York (LoHud)
  • Rachel Nones discusses the benefits of playing in the Metropolitan Division (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

