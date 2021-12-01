Bantering Points: 12/1/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker highlights how Nils Lundkvist’s time as a young player in the SHL has taught him all he needs to know about the process of working his way up a lineup (NY Post)
- Walker also previewed tonight’s meeting with Alain Vigneault, Rasmus Ristolainen, and the rest of the Philadelphia Flyers (NY Post)
- Anthony Rieber confirmed that Artemiy Panarin threw his glove at Brad Marchand during Friday’s victory over the Bruins in response to Marchand taking a shot at his Russian ethnicity (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano heard from Lundkvist about his early season experiences in New York (LoHud)
- Rachel Nones discusses the benefits of playing in the Metropolitan Division (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Los Angeles Kings’ forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended five games for biting Ottawa Senators’ forward Brady Tkachuk (TSN)
- Sean Leahy reports that the New Jersey Devils agreed to an eight year, $64 million contract extension with forward Jack Hughes (NBC Sports)
