Game #21: Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After meeting eight times as members of the MassMutual East Division last season, the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers are set for their first meeting of the 2021-2022 campaign tonight. Last season’s series between the two teams was an oddity. The teams split the season series, going 4-3-1 against each other. However, the Rangers outscored the Flyers 33-19 in those eight games, with wins of 9-0 and 8-3 bloating the goal differential enough to overshadow the Flyers’ victories, each of which were by one goal apiece.

The Flyers underwent some major offseason changes, specifically with their group of blueliners. Robert Hagg, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Philippe Myers are out. Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen headline this new wave of defenseman in Philadelphia. The Rangers will need to bring their A game if they want to earn two points in yet another crucial divisional battle.

Player to Watch: Julien Gauthier

After entering a training camp on what appeared to be his last lifeline in the NHL, Gauthier has began to turn his career around. Sammy Blais’ season-ending injury opened the door for Gauthier to seize a permanent lineup spot, and Gauthier has made the most of it thus far. His two assist performance in Boston last Friday was the second multi-point game of his career, and he’ll look to build on that tonight.

Enjoy the game!