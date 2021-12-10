Bantering Points: 12/10/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks writes that after struggling through his first two seasons on Broadway, Jacob Trouba is starting to look like the $56 million player the Blueshirts signed him to be (NY Post)
- Neil Best notes that although they weren’t competitive against an upper echelon Colorado Avalanche team two nights ago, the Blueshirts have an opportunity to bounce back against the Buffalo Sabres tonight (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano sees Trouba’s recent physical play as why some fans love that element of hockey, and some hate it (LoHud)
- Tom Castro dives into New York’s struggles with utilizing their top ten draft picks successfully (The Hockey Writers)
- Brendan Azoff offers five takeaways from the Rangers’ first 25 games of the season (The Hokey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- While the Arizona Coyotes paid some of their outstanding depth related to game day expenses, the team is still delinquent on its rent payments (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz reports that the Vancouver Canucks have hired Jim Rutherford as president of hockey operations and interim general manager (NBC Sports)
