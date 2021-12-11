Bantering Points: 12/11/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, BUF 1 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Although things got a bit dicey towards the end of the game, the Blueshirts were able to hold on clinch a victory in the season series with their in-state rivals from Buffalo (CBS)
- Larry Brooks sees last night’s victory as a sign that Alexandar Georgiev has staked his claim to a spot on New York’s goaltending duo for the near future (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson heard from Ryan Strome about Jacob Trouba’s recent physical play (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s contest in Buffalo (LoHud)
- Media Availability: Gerard Gallant,(4:03) Alexandar Georgiev,(3:18) and Mika Zibanejad (6:15) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated that the league’s players will have the final say on whether or not they participate in the 2022 Olympics (TSN)
- Jeff Marek lists 25 players to keep an eye on as the teams begin to fall out of the playoff race and enter selling mode (Sportsnet)
- Sean Leahy notes that with fans back in the arena, the greatest tradition of minor and junior hockey has returned this season, with teddy bear tosses aplenty (NBC Sports)
