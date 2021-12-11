 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 12/11/21

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated that the league’s players will have the final say on whether or not they participate in the 2022 Olympics (TSN)
  • Jeff Marek lists 25 players to keep an eye on as the teams begin to fall out of the playoff race and enter selling mode (Sportsnet)
  • Sean Leahy notes that with fans back in the arena, the greatest tradition of minor and junior hockey has returned this season, with teddy bear tosses aplenty (NBC Sports)

