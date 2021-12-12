Rangers vs Predators: Rangers Shutout 1-0 Despite Strong Game Against Predators

The New York Rangers weren’t able to break through on the scoresheet this evening as they were defeated 1-0 by Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators. Despite a sluggish first period, the Rangers responded rather well for the final 40 minutes but just couldn’t solve the red-hot goaltender. Alexandar Georgiev appears to be getting into a rhythm after making his fourth consecutive start for the Rangers, and turned made several big saves to keep the Rangers alive in this one.

1st Period

No scoring.

2nd Period

Philip Tomasino (5) - Filip Forsberg (7) & Alexandre Carrier (7) - 1:44

After 2P#Preds 1 | #NYR 0



Despite a scoreless first period, it didn’t take long for the Predators to take advantage of a mistake and jump out to their first lead of the night. The lone goal of the evening came off of a coverage breakdown by the Rangers as they left Philip Tomasino wide open in the high slot. Filip Forsberg was able to quickly recognize the open ice and fed a crisp through the middle of the ice. Tomasino was able to catch the pass in stride and snapped a heavy wrist shot over the glove of Alexandar Georgiev to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

3rd Period

No scoring.

The Rangers finally woke up after the first period, and they generated their fair share of chances that probably shoulder have resulted in a few goals. However, a combination of spectacular goaltending and about three million blocked shots, the Predators were able to hang onto their one-goal lead.

The Rangers stole a couple games of their own early in the season that they had no business winning, so it was only a matter of time before the scripts were flipped. Following tonight’s frustrating loss, the Rangers will have a scheduled travel day tomorrow before returning to action on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.