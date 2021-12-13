 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 12/13/21

By Jack McKenna
NHL: DEC 12 Predators at Rangers Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NSH 1, NYR 0 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Libor Hajek made his long awaited season debut in place of Nils Lundkvist, but the Blueshirts were unable to solve Juuse Saros and were shut out on home ice (CBS)
  • Larry Brooks relays word from Gerard Gallant that he believes that in spite of the NHL coming out and admitting they erred in taking away a potential game tying goal from the Sabres on Friday night, he still believes the “no goal” call was correct (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson notes that Alexis Lafreniere’s lack of ice time in the third period of last night’s contest was a coach’s decision (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

