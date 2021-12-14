New York Rangers Holiday Gift Shopping Guide

The holiday season is upon us. Some of you may have already celebrated Hanukkah, others might be preparing for Christmas, and some may be counting down the days until Kwanzaa. And maybe there are some of you who don’t celebrate anything at this time of year, which is perfectly fine. To those who are in the holiday mood, I am happy to share some gift suggestions, with some help from Target, Fanatics, and more to help you buy something for the New York Rangers fan and/or hockey fan in your life, or something for yourself for that matter.

Apparel

STAR FOX 23 UNISEX TEE $30 Adam Fox is a star, and the defending Norris Trophy winner. This amazing shirt, from our friends Ryan and Greg at Blueshirts Breakaway, is a perfect encapsulation of the dynamic and fun player Fox is. $30 at Blueshirts Breakway

Wayne Gretzky New York Rangers Fanatics Branded Authentic Stack Retired Player Name & Number T-Shirt $32 Wayne Gretzky was one of the greatest players in NHL history, and he spent the final years of his career with the New York Rangers. He tallied 249 points in 234 games, and had two hat tricks in his final playoff appearance during the 1996-97 postseason. $32 at Fanatics

New York Rangers Fanatics Branded Breakaway Home Jersey - Blue $130 A blank jersey can be a great gift when the fan in your life isn’t sure what direction they want to go in. The Rangers still haven’t named a captain, but once they do, this jersey can be customized to reflect whomever is selected to wear the “C”. When the time comes, I recommend sending the jersey to Arena Wear, the official customizer of the Rangers and Wolf Pack. $130 at Fanatics

Women’s Netminder Fashion Fleece Sweatshirt $30 This is a comfortable fleece which features design elements from jerseys that the Rangers sported briefly from 1976 to 1978. That era of jersey reminds me of John Davidson, and it could be a reason why netminder is in the product’s official name. $30 at Target

Toys!

Franklin Sports NHL Hockey Passer Training Set $38 Street and/or ball hockey is a fun game to play, but sometimes you don’t have someone to play with. This one-timer passer is a great gift for players of all ages. I bought this for my eight-year-old nephew so he could practice shooting off the pass, and it has become one of his favorite toys. $38 at Target

Franklin Sports NHL Mini Hockey Goal Set $20 Knee hockey, also know as mini sticks, is a great game to play inside. I routinely play with my nephew, he always wins somehow, and it is a great way to kill the time between intermission while the Rangers are on TV. This set includes two sticks, and one goal, so be sure to grab two to have a complete set. $20 at Target

Collectables

Henrik Lundqvist POP! Sports Action Figure $22 Henrik Lundqvist is getting his number retired in January. He’s a New York Rangers legend. Whether the recipient of this gift is a established collector or this is their first FUNKO, you can’t go wrong with the King. $22 at Amazon

Artemiy Panarin Pop! Sports Action Figure $12 Another good option is going with Artemiy Panarin. Panarin is one of the Rangers’ best players, and a perfect addition for your Funko collection. $12 at Funko

Stephane Matteau Autographed 8x10 Photo $104 Have that fan in your life who wont stop talking about 1994? Well, this is a pretty cool item involving a key player from that championship season who was so influential you have to say his name more than once. That individual is Stephane... Matteau, Matteau, Matteau! $104 at Sports Memorabillia

House Things and More

NHL Northwest Home Ice Advantage Blanket Throw $18 This officially licensed NHL “Home Ice Advantage” woven tapestry throw blankets is perfect for keeping warm while watching the game at home on a cold winter’s night. $18 at Target

Stainless Steel Drink Coasters $20

$25

21% off Nobody likes getting stains on their tables, so this set of four 4” x 4” coasters is perfect for game night at home. $20 at Amazon

Miscellaneous

The Game - 30th Edition by Ken Dryden $20 Ken Dryden’s The Game is widely considered to be one of the best sports books, let alone hockey books, of all time. Dryden is one of the NHL’s best goaltenders of all time, and this account takes you through his life, with a focus on the 1970s Montreal Canadiens. $20 at Target

We Did Everything But Win $26 We Did Everything But Win: An Oral History of the Emile Francis Era New York Rangers (1964–1976) is an entertaining account of one of the most exciting and unforgettable periods in the history of the Broadway Blueshirts as told by Francis as well as several of his players. $26 at Barnes and Noble

Another good gift idea for the fan in your life is ESPN+. It will give them access to out of town matchups, and some exclusive contests you won’t find on cable. This membership will also allow you to watch other live sports, access web stories, and digital documentaries like ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 series. This is a topical buy too, as tonight’s Ranger game is only available through ESPN+/Hulu.

Is there a fan in your life that wants to learn more about advanced stats? If so you can’t go wrong by getting them a membership to Evolving-Hockey, or Hockey Viz. Both are incredible sites that are constantly getting better, and help you look at the game in a different way.

All items listed are subject to availability, inventory may change if looking at this list at a future date.

