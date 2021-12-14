Bantering Points: 12/14/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker sees Jacob Trouba’s recent physicality as a game changing elements opponents will have to account for moving forward (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that with another tough stretch of games this week, the Blueshirts will need to get back to the type of hockey that has them where they are in the standings today (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano muses about Alexis Lafreniere’s relative struggles, the void yet to be filled by trading away Pavel Bucnhevich and more (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel recaps the previous week of Rangers action (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple po$e$ five que$tion$ New York need$ to an$wer after a lacklu$ter week (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- The Dallas Stars waived goaltender Anton Khudobin. No word on whether or not Khudobin waived back (NBC Sports)
- As the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly, questions about whether NHL players will end up skating in the 2022 Olympics loom large (Sportsnet)
