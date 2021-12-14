Game #28: New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche Open Thread

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The last time the Rangers were in Colorado to play the Avalanche, the two teams squared off in what would be their final games before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearly two years later, the Blueshirts are back in Colorado, and the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 is ripping through the world, putting the future of the 2021-22 campaign in doubt. Players around the league have been placed on the COVID protocol list over the last two days, with calls to suspend the season starting to get louder. In spite of that, the Rangers and Avalanche will play on tonight.

Tonight’s game will also not be airing on MSG, or any traditional cable channel. The game will be broadcast exclusively for those with ESPN+ and Hulu subscriptions, leaving cable subscribers out in the cold.

Player to Watch: Patrik Nemeth

After struggling against his teammates from six months ago during the first Rangers-Avalanche meeting last week, Nemeth will get a second opportunity to skate against his team from last season. Keep an eye on him tonight.

Enjoy the game!