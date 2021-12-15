Bantering Points: 12/15/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: COL 4, NYR 2 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: For the second time in a week, the Rangers were dominated by the Avalanche as their hot start to the season becomes more and more of a thing of the past (CBS)
- Mollie Walker sees the team’s two defeats against the Avalanche as measuring sticks for the Blueshirts to see how much farther they have to go before contending for a championship (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Mika Zibanejad about New York’s previous trip into Denver, which was the final game of the 2019-20 campaign before the COVID-19 induced shutdown (Newsday)
- Stephenson also heard from Libor Hajek about his recent opportunities to draw into the lineup after not suiting up for the Rangers this season prior to Sunday (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s defeat at the Ball Arena in Colorado (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- After more than 25 players were placed on the COVID list across the league yesterday, the NHL is expected to re-institute enhanced protocols to combat the spread of the Omnicron variant (TSN)
- Edmonton Oilers’ forward Connor McDavid spoke about a potential five week quarantine for any player that would attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and contract COVID-19 while in China (Sportsnet)
