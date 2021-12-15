Game #29: New York Rangers vs Arizona Coyotes Open Thread

After getting thumped in Colorado by the Avalanche last night, the Blueshirts are back in action 24 hours later for yet another road tilt. Gerard Gallant’s squad is in Arizona to take on Clayton Keller, Andrew Ladd, and the rest of the Coyotes. While the Avalanche are one of the league’s best teams and losing on the road against them is nothing to be ashamed of, the Rangers can’t afford to drop a game against the Coyotes.

With a 5-20-2 record at the 33% mark of the season, the Coyotes are on pace to lose 66 games, a dubious feat that the league hasn’t seen since both the San Jose Sharks and Ottawa Senators lost 71 and 70 games respectively in their inaugural seasons during the 1992-1993 campaign. While the tanking Buffalo Sabres of the mid 2010’s are generally looked at as the worst teams of the post-lockout era, these Coyotes are set to give them a run for their money, and the Blueshirts can’t afford to throw away two points to them.

Player To Watch: Dryden Hunt

After spending the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes, Hunt arrived on Broadway via free agency over the summer. Originally a bit player in the lineup, Hunt has seen looks in the top six due to the rash of injuries and jnconsistent play that has plagued the Rangers thus far. Keep an eye on Hunt as he plays a revenge game tonight.

Enjoy the game!