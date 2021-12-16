Bantering Points: 12/16/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, ARZ 2 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: A pair of goals from Kaapo Kakko helped saved the Rangers from what would’ve been a disastrous loss against the cellar dwelling Coyotes (CBS)
- Mollie Walker notes that while Alexis Lafreniere isn’t getting a ton of ice time, Gerard Gallant believes the former first overall pick must earn more with better play (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word from Gallant that in spite of the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 ripping through professional sports in North America right now, he feels that pausing the season isn’t necessary at this time (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano noticed Artemiy Panarin’s absence from the bench for a majority of last night’s game (LoHud)
Around the NHL:
- The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will only be allowed to host 50% capacity crowds at home games indefinitely due to a recently implemented mandate in Ontario (TSN)
- Paul Grant reports that the Chicago Blackhawks have reached a settlement with Kyle Beach in the wake of their sexual assault scandal dating back to the 2010 Playoffs (Sportsnet)
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
