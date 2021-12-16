 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 12/16/21

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3, ARZ 2 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: A pair of goals from Kaapo Kakko helped saved the Rangers from what would’ve been a disastrous loss against the cellar dwelling Coyotes (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker notes that while Alexis Lafreniere isn’t getting a ton of ice time, Gerard Gallant believes the former first overall pick must earn more with better play (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson relays word from Gallant that in spite of the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 ripping through professional sports in North America right now, he feels that pausing the season isn’t necessary at this time (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano noticed Artemiy Panarin’s absence from the bench for a majority of last night’s game (LoHud)

Around the NHL:

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will only be allowed to host 50% capacity crowds at home games indefinitely due to a recently implemented mandate in Ontario (TSN)
  • Paul Grant reports that the Chicago Blackhawks have reached a settlement with Kyle Beach in the wake of their sexual assault scandal dating back to the 2010 Playoffs (Sportsnet)
  • Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 32 Thoughts (Sportsnet)

