Bantering Points: 12/17/21

Here are today's news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks believes that Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere need to use their strong performances from last game as springboards to take their game to the next level (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears that in spite of Artemiy Panarin having to leave Wednesday’s game with an injury, Gerard Gallant didn’t seem concerned about it when meeting with the media (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano relays word about the motive behind some of Gallant’s questionable decisions regarding playing time for the team’s young forwards (LoHud)
- Tom Castro highlights Jonathan Tanner Miller and Luke Schenn as two players the Blueshirts should look to acquire from the Vancouver Canucks (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- With NHL players publicly calling for the season to be paused amid the rapid spread of the Omnicron variant of COVID-19, league participation in the 2022 Olympics continues to look like a dicey proposition at best (TSN)
- Vegas Golden Knights’ forward Jonathan Marchessault spoke up about the New Jersey Devils instigating a brawl in the dying seconds of Vegas’ 5-3 victory last night (Sportsnet)
- The Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in an empty Bell Centre was the highlight of an eventful night around the league (Yahoo Sports)
