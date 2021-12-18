Bantering Points: 12/18/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: VGK 2*, NYR 2 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Mika Zibanejad’s pair of points was matched by a goal and an assist from former Ranger Brett Howden, and the Blueshirts and Golden Knights played to a draw after 65:00 of hockey (CBS)
- Larry Brooks relays word that Igor Shesterkin was a full participant in yesterday’s morning skate (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Gerard Gallant about his feelings towards his former team prior to last night’s meeting with Vegas (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s action (LoHud)
- Brendan Azoff believes that Brett Berard, New York’s 5th round selection in 2020 Entry Draft, is set to dominate the upcoming World Junior Championships (The Hockey Writers)
- Arthur $taple take$ a look at how the Ranger$ $tack up at the 30 game mark of the $ea$on (The Athletic)
- Media Availability: Chris Kreider,(6:07) Mika Zibanejad,(3:57) Alexandar Georgiev,(2:03) and Gerard Gallant (3:33) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien reports that the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers have had the rest of their games between now and the Christmas break postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks (NBC Sports)
- Following Paul Maurice’s decision to step down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, interim coach Dave Lowry last his first game as head coach by a 5-2 margin against the Washington Capitals (TSN)
- The province of British Columbia has instituted a 50% capacity limit on arenas starting Monday and lasting until January 31st, which means the Vancouver Canucks will only be playing in front of half capacity crowds Sportsnet)
