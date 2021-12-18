 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 12/18/21

By Jack McKenna
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Vegas Golden Knights v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien reports that the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers have had the rest of their games between now and the Christmas break postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks (NBC Sports)
  • Following Paul Maurice’s decision to step down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, interim coach Dave Lowry last his first game as head coach by a 5-2 margin against the Washington Capitals (TSN)
  • The province of British Columbia has instituted a 50% capacity limit on arenas starting Monday and lasting until January 31st, which means the Vancouver Canucks will only be playing in front of half capacity crowds Sportsnet)

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...