Bantering Points: 12/19/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker writes about how Mika Zibanejad has stepped up his game as of late with Artemiy Panarin out of the lineup (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that Igor Shesterkin will be available if the Rangers want to get him some game action in the final game prior to the Christmas break (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson hears that in spite of some of ups and downs throughout the early portion of the season, the Blueshirts are pleased with where they are as 2022 approaches (Newsday)
Around the NHL:
- The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators have joined the list of teams shut down through the Christmas break due to ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks (TSN)
- While the NFL has moved to an approach featuring not testing vaccinated, asymptomatic players, the NHL isn’t at a point where they can do so (Sportsnet)
- Adam Gretz recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
