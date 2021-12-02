Bantering Points: 12/2/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, PHI 1 (5:08 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Chris Kreider scored, Igor Shesterkin made a lot of saves, and the Rangers won a game, much like they have frequently through the first quarter of the season (CBS)
- Larry Brooks ponders whether or not Jack Hughes’ extension with the New Jersey Devils will affect how the Blueshirts handle their contract negotiations with Kaapo Kakko as he prepares to enter restricted free agency (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that after bouncing around the lineup earlier in the season, Alexis Lafreniere appears to have found some consistency playing alongside Filip Chytil and Julien Gauthier (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Matt Grazel lists the top three players responsible for New York’s early season success (The Hockey Writers)
- Tom Castro argues that while the Blueshirts’ 3rd pair is currently struggling, the team could look to call up a pair of blueliners from AHL Hartford to remedy that issue (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Kaapo Kakko,(2:46) Jacob Trouba,(4:12) Igor Shesterkin,(2:22) and Gerard Gallant (3:48) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Sean Leahy hears that with the Boston Bruins’ current goaltending tandem struggling, the team would welcome back Tuukka Rask with open arms should the Finnish netminder return to health (NBC Sports)
- Detroit Red Wings’ forward Tyler Bertuzzi, the only unvaccinated player in the NHL, has caught COVID-19 and will miss at least the next five games (TSN)
- The death of former Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has been ruled accidental, no charges will be pressed against anyone, and the case has been closed (Sportsnet)
