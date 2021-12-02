Rangers Recall Morgan Barron from the Hartford Wolf Pack

In a familiar turn of events, the New York Rangers announced earlier this evening that they have recalled forward Morgan Barron from the Hartford Wolf Pack in preparation for their game against the San Jose Sharks Friday night.

Barron, who happens to be celebrating his 23rd birthday today, has gone back and forth between the Rangers and their AHL affiliate this season. So far this year, he’s played in two games, when he was previously called up to fill in for Ryan Strome who was out due to COVID-19. While Barron is tied for second place on the Wolf Pack with six goals with the least amount of games played, the young center has yet to find the scoresheet in the NHL this season. Hartford just had games postponed because of COVID-19; this move at the very least indicates Barron was not impacted by whatever type of outbreak the AHL team was dealing with.

The Rangers haven’t announced why they made this move yet, but if you caught their most recent game against the Flyers, you may remember Barclay Goodrow going down in the 3rd period as he blocked a shot.

Barclay Goodrow takes a frightening puck off the face

This could be a precautionary move in case the team has reservations about Goodrow playing so soon.